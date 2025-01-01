Viral Video: Tesla Cybertruck Explodes Outside Trump Las Vegas Hotel, Musk Says His Team Is Investigating

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring seven others. Several videos of the incident went viral by early Thursday.

A social user posted "security footage" that showed the Tesla Cybertruck exploding into flame "spontaneously" while being parked at the entrance of the hotel. The same was posted by another user with a caption,“Tesla Cybertruck blows up in-front of a Trump Tower in Las Vegas...”

Many others shared a video shot inside the hotel, that captured the blown-up Tesla Cybertruck and flames pouring out of it outside the hotel.

| New Orleans terror attack: Who was Shamsud-Din Jabbar? ISIS-inspired US veteran

The fire in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel Las Vega was reported at 8:40 am, a county spokesperson said in a statement. A law enforcement official said the truck was rented via the Turo app and appeared to have a load of fireworks.

| New Orleans shooting: Chilling video shows people running as man fires gunshots

The FBI was investigating whether the blast was an act of terrorism, officials said. Meanwhile, Tesla CEO posted, "The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now. Will post more information as soon as we learn anything. We've never seen anything like this."

Musk said the blast was unrelated to the Cybertruck itself. "We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself," Musk said in a post on X.“All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion.”

| New Orleans New Year's Eve deadly truck attack: 10 must-know details

Telemetry involves the automatic collection of data from remote sources, transmitting it back to a central source so it can later be analyzed.

A person was found dead inside the 2024 model-year Cybertruc and seven people sustained minor injuries from the explosion, Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said.

| Travel: Explore New Orleans and enjoy its unique soundtrack

He added that both the Cybertruck and the vehicle used in the New Orleans attack had been rented through car-sharing service Turo.

The incident occurred just hours after a man drove a truck into crowds of New Year's Day revelers in New Orleans, killing 15.