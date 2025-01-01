New Orleans Terror Attack: Who Was Suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar? ISIS-Inspired US Army Veteran Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Orleans terror attack: A US veteran driving a pickup truck displaying the Islamic State group's flag caused chaos during New Orleans' lively New Year's celebration, killing 15 people as he manoeuvred around a blockade and drove into the crowd before being shot and killed by officers.

The FBI said it is investigating the attack early Wednesday as a act and does not believe the driver acted alone. Investigators found guns and what appeared to be an improvised explosive device in the vehicle, along with other devices elsewhere in the city's famed French Quarter, as reported by the Associated Press.

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday evening that the FBI found videos that the driver had posted to social media hours before the attack in which he said he was inspired by the Islamic State group and expressed a desire to kill.

Kirkpatrick said that the driver“defeated” safety measures in place to protect pedestrians and was“hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.”

Who is the attacker, Shamsud-Din Jabbar?

The FBI has identified the driver as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas, and is investigating any possible links he may have to terrorist groups.

“We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible," FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan said at a news conference, as reported by AP.