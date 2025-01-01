New Round Of Iran-E3 Talks Scheduled For Mid-Jan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jan 2 (NNN-IRNA) – A new round of talks between Tehran and the E3 group of France, Britain and Germany, will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, on Jan 13, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, yesterday, citing a senior Iranian diplomat.

Iran's Deputy Foreign for and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, made the remarks in an address to reporters in Tehran, on the sidelines of a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian commander, General Qassem Soleimani, by the United States in Jan, 2020, the report said.

The talks,“which are not considered negotiations,” would focus on clarifying different issues of common concern, and holding further consultations, so as to decide on the method and framework for any possible negotiations in the future, said Gharibabadi.

In the previous round of the talks, senior diplomats from Iran and the three European powers convened in Geneva, in late Nov last year, exchanging views on a range of issues, including Tehran's nuclear programme.

Following the Nov talks, Gharibabadi said,“candid discussions” had been held, noting,“We discussed and took stock of recent bilateral, regional and international developments, particularly issues concerning the nuclear programme and lifting of sanctions.”

Iran signed a nuclear deal with world powers in July, 2015, agreeing to some curbs on its nuclear programme, in return for the removal of sanctions on it. The United States, however, pulled out of the deal in May, 2018, and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to scale back its commitments under the deal.– NNN-IRNA