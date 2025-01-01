Government Invests Over UAH 11B In Smes Development Via Erobota Grants Since 2022

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the eRobota project was launched in July 2022, the state has invested more than UAH 11 billion in the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) via grant programmes.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“About 24,000 entrepreneurs have received grant support for the development of their businesses under the eRobota programmes that we launched two and a half years ago. Overall, the state has already invested more than UAH 11 billion in entrepreneurship through grants,” Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko noted.

In her words, grant recipients have already returned about UAH 7 billion through tax payments and duties, which is 60% of the total amount invested by the state. As part of the programme, more than 60,000 jobs were created across Ukraine.

Since the eRobota project was launched in July 2022, a total of 21,564 microgrants worth UAH 5.1 billion have been provided under the Own Business [Vlasna Sprava] programme; 878 grants worth UAH 4.4 billion – for the development of processing enterprises; 249 grants worth UAH 1.2 billion – for horticulture and greenhouse development; and 1,123 grants worth UAH 525 million – for veterans and their families.

A reminder that the eRobota project was launched by the Ukrainian government in July 2022 to support businesses and promote the creation of new jobs.

Following a regular wave of the Own Business grant assistance programme, another 20 Ukrainians aged below 25 will receive UAH 3 million to start their own business. Overall, 60 young entrepreneurs have had their grant applications approved since the programme was launched.

Photo: gov