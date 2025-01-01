Chernivtsi Earns More Than UAH 2.6M Through Tourism Tax Over 11 Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-November 2024, the tax revenues in the city of Chernivtsi exceeded UAH 2.6 million, which is about UAH 400 thousand higher compared to the same period of 2023.

The relevant statement was made by Director of the Department for Socio-Economic Development and Strategic Planning at Chernivtsi City Council Serhii Bostan in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“In January-November 2024, the community budget revenues from the tourism tax came to UAH 2.623 million, which is UAH 392 thousand higher compared to the same period of 2023,” Bostan told.

In his opinion, the increased revenues resulted from a number of measures implemented to reveal the existing accommodation facilities and involve tax agents in tourism tax payments.

Following such efforts, the local budget received an additional UAH 122.5 thousand.

Over the past year, Chernivtsi has been promoting the region's tourist attractiveness at large-scale exhibitions, including abroad.

“Our city was represented at the prestigious international travel trade show ITB Berlin, which was attended by more than 20,000 people within three days. It is one of the world's largest and most powerful tourism exhibitions. Together with a delegation of the Ukrainian State Agency for Tourism Development, in cooperation with colleagues from Kyiv, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, we presented a consolidated stand of our state,” Bostan added.

In 2024, Chernivtsi also launched a new excursion route, Outstanding Women of the City on the Prut River. It became a kind of addition to a similar route through the places of residence of outstanding men who glorified Chernivtsi and Ukraine.

According to the representatives of Chernivtsi Mayor's Office, such routes are becoming increasingly popular among the guests of the city.

A reminder that, during 2024, more than 70 thousand tourists visited the present-day Chernivtsi University, formerly known as the residence of Bukovyna metropolitans.