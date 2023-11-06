Jordan, Turkey Business Communities Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra) -- A delegation from Al Rakhaa Businessmen Association held a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Erdem Ozan to discuss ways of enhancing trade cooperation between the business people of the two countries.Led by President of the Association Rasmi Almallah, the delegation discussed ways of improving cooperation in various commercial fields, establishing better communication channels with Turkish business people, and encouraging their participation in investment exhibitions and conferences held in Jordan.Almallah highlighted the potential for enhanced collaboration between factories in Jordan and Turkey. The focus would be on exchanging expertise, sharing experiences, and establishing trade partnerships between them to build strong commercial ties between Jordan and Turkey, benefiting both countries' economies, according to a Monday statement.The Turkish embassy's commercial attaché will assist members of the Association in authenticating necessary documents and certificates for commercial agencies, as well as help with relevant administrative processes and provide necessary facilities for this purpose.During 2022, trade exchange between the two countries increased by 27 percent, reaching approximately $1 billion.