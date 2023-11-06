Qatar Minister Slams Western Politicians Over 'Israel Exceptionalism'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: "Is pushing for Israel exceptionalism really worth it?" a "genuine question" asked by HE Lolwah Al Khater, the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as part of her two-part post on X (formerly Twitter), today, November 5, 2023.

In a lengthy statement addressed to "Western secularists and liberal politicians," the top Qatari official stressed that there appears to be no end in sight to the "Israeli exceptionalism" that has been tolerated for seven decades of Palestinian occupation and oppression, until now, amid the almost month-long brutal bombing of Gaza.

According to Al Khater, it is“genuinely puzzling" that for the past 70 years, almost 100 resolutions and proposed resolutions on Palestine combined have been ignored and vetoed in favor of Israel. She also questioned the failure to implement the vast majority of the world's vote to end the war.

She further condemned Israeli leaders' "heavily use of the holy scriptures in declaring wars and as pretext to kill women and children."

As of today, November 5, the Gaza death toll has risen to nearly 9,800, with at least 26,000 wounded, many of them are women and children.

In part 2 of her post, Al Khater explained that there is now“a huge paradigm shift" not only among the public but also among the secular Arab and Muslim elites- intellectuals, academics and activists- that "seems irreversible” mainly owing to a failure to embody the teachings of life and values.



