Air Defense Systems, Reconnaissance Drones: Zelensky Urges West To Increase Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated his calls for more air defense systems from the West, both rented or co-produced in the long run.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State in an interview with NBC News 'Meet the Press', an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We need to save our country. That's why one of the ways is to co-produce air defense,” Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, prior to the launch of co-production efforts, Ukraine would need more air defense systems in service right now.

“But during this time, during our co-production, our message to the world, to the United States, to Europe, to Asia: to give us some air defense systems, just to use them, just to rent them, rent for this period, especially winter. Winter [is a] very challenging period,” the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Additionally, Ukraine is in need of drones that can attack and gather intelligence. According to Zelensky, Ukraine has started producing some drones but needs more of them. Without such help, Ukrainians would find it difficult to“step forward”, the Head of State added.

According to NBC News, the Biden administration has already asked Congress for billions more in funding for Ukraine, but it is facing opposition due to a steep decline in House Republicans' willingness to continue providing such aid.

President Zelensky asserted that it is important that Ukraine's allies continue providing support, because Kyiv is defending“joint values” such as democracy.

The alternative, he said, is far too dangerous:“If Russia will kill all of us, they will attack NATO countries, and you will send your sons and daughters. And it will be – I'm sorry, but the price will be higher.”

According to the President of Ukraine, it is very important not to lose the will and strong position, not to lose democracy.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine