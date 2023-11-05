(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 100th anniversary of the late national leader Heydar Aliyev
will be celebrated with an international badminton tournament among
Turkic-speaking countries in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan. The tournament
will be held in the Shamakhi Sports Complex, which is home to the
Shemakha Badminton Club, Azernews reports.
The tournament is expected to draw players from across the
Turkic-speaking world, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan. The tournament will feature
singles, doubles, and mixed doubles events, and will be open to
both amateur and professional players.
The tournament is being organized by the Badminton Federation of
Azerbaijan, in partnership with the Badminton World Federation
(BWF). The tournament will be part of the BWF's World Tour, and
will be classified as a Grade 2 tournament. This means that it will
offer ranking points to the players, and will be eligible for
Olympic qualification.
The tournament will be held in November 2023, and will be the
first international badminton tournament to be held in Shamakhi. It
is expected to be a major event in the badminton world, and will be
a fitting tribute to the legacy of Heydar Aliyev.
