In-Person Classes Resume In Schools On Tuesday

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Public and private schools in Panama will return to normal on Tuesday, November 7 the Ministry of Education (Meduca) announced on Sunday.

The ministry indicated that the measure is due to guarantee the fulfillment and completion of the school year, 29 business days after its end according to the official calendar.

“In addition, it is imperative to comply with the dates on which the final exams of more than 35,000 twelfth grade high school graduates must be administered, starting next November 20,” the statement says.

“The directors of school facilities are instructed to keep them open during their regular hours and to include the attention of young people and adults, to generate the support (including regional and national supervisors) and teamwork, which the educational community requires.

This return appeals to the commitment of each educator, with the objective of guaranteeing the completion of the school year, complying with the differentiated calendars in areas that are difficult to access, and recovering the contents, in accordance with the planning for the third quarter," it highlights.

In-person classes in the country were suspended since last October 23, due to the massive protests that have been registered in rejection of the law that renewed the contract between the Panamanian State and Minera Panamá.















