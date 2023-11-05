KUNA's Media Center Launches (TV News Bulletins) Training Program

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) - KUNA's Media Center launched a training program (TV news bulletins) on Sunday, which aims to gather, edit, and present information for news bulletins.

The program, presented by journalist Dr. Bassam Al-Jazzaf, addresses the basics of television journalism, techniques for collecting information for television news, building the structure of news stories, and organizing bulletin content.

The program also touch on topics of video and audio editing, reading news reports, interacting with stories, acting and performing in front of the camera, and how to deal with urgent news.

KUNA's Center for Media Capacity Development, which was established in December 1995, is one of the most important media training centers as it has provided hundreds of training programs in various media fields and aims to develop personal media capacities and capabilities and advance professional media work. (end)

mdm











MENAFN05112023000071011013ID1107373703