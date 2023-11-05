Residents Continue To Leave Frontline Villages In Luhansk Region - RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residents of Luhansk region are gradually agreeing to leave frontline settlements that are under constant Russian shelling.

Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"People are gradually agreeing to leave frontline settlements, realizing the danger from the Russians. Because the enemy does not stop firing on Nevske and Makiivka," Lysohor wrote.

According to him, on November 3, three people left frontline areas - a 65-year-old man from Makiivka, a 58-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman from Nevske. The Krasnorichenske military administration is in constant contact with them.

It is noted that the invaders resumed their offensive on Stelmakhivka in Svatove district, but their intentions were thwarted by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The enemy has air superiority - Nadiia and the territory of Serebrianka forestry came under airstrikes yesterday.

As reported, on November 2, Russians fired at the liberated settlements and positions of the Ukrainian military in Luhansk region more than 130 times, mostly from artillery and tanks. A significant number of mortar attacks were also recorded.

Photo: Luhansk RMA, Facebook