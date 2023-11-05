QNB Hosts 'The Future Of Growth' Masterclass For Executive Managers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, hosted a masterclass by HEC Paris, where senior management members enjoyed knowledge sharing and skill development essential for their strategic business management roles.

During the masterclass, participating members discussed key points related to future energy markets, interest rates, financial sector growth, and changes affecting global economic activity.

The masterclass was led by Dr. Federico Sturtzenegger, the Honoris Causa Professor at HEC Paris and former governor of the central bank of Argentina, who holds a distinguished record of education and experience in the field of energy and finance.

This partnership with HEC comes as part of the Bank's ongoing efforts to support knowledge sharing and education as one of its main pillars of Corporate Social Responsibility, with HEC being one of its distinguished education partners.

It also comes as a part of QNB's strategy drive towards sustainability and its ESG agenda, which highlights social governance as one of the main contributors to educational development and sustainable educational practices, all of which support achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Commenting on this partnership, Abdullah Nasser Al Khalifa, Senior Executive Vice President of Human Capital at QNB said:“This partnership with HEC, one of the most distinguished business schools in the world, comes to empower all members of the executive management and support the business objectives of every department at QNB, which supports the long-term strategic planning within the bank. We are glad to witness the success of this partnership and we look forward to the future opportunities and successes that it will unfold.”

HEC Paris, ranked the first in business schools in Europe by the Financial Times, is one of the leading executive education providers is a distinguished member of Qatar Foundation that offers world-class custom executive education programs that empower leaders and drive business performance.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.