Lithuanian FM On 'Peace Agreement' With Russia: Our Children Will Curse Us In Trenches

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has warned against any peace agreements with Russia, as the Kremlin will only use them as a pause to rearm.

The relevant statement was made by Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“For Russia, 'peace agreement' only means 'time to rearm'. We are dangerously close to missing the opportunity to end centuries of the Kremlin's imperial aggression and secure the future of multiple continents. Our children will curse us in the trenches we are digging for them,” Landsbergis wrote.

A reminder that, during a joint press conference with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that neither EU leaders nor the United States pressure him to hold talks with Russia.

Earlier, some mass media outlets reported that U.S. and EU representatives were starting to discuss with Ukraine the possibility of holding peace talks with Russia to end the war.