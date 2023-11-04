               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Festive Concert And Fireworks To Be Held In Baku


11/4/2023 7:13:36 AM

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Fireworks will light up Baku Boulevard on Victory Day, celebrated on November 8.

Preparatory work has already started in the park. A spectacular concert will also be held as part of the celebration, Azernews reports.

November 8 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as Victory Day in accordance with the order "On the establishment of Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan" signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian, and Armenian leaders.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

