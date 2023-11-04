Festive Concert And Fireworks To Be Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fireworks will light up Baku Boulevard on Victory Day,
celebrated on November 8.
Preparatory work has already started in the park. A spectacular
concert will also be held as part of the celebration, Azernews reports.
November 8 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as Victory Day in
accordance with the order "On the establishment of Victory Day in
the Republic of Azerbaijan" signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev on December 3, 2020.
The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia
launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on
September 27.
The 44 days of war ended with the Russian-brokered peace deal
signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian, and Armenian
leaders.
For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN
Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the
Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of
the conflict.
