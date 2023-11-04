Sandeep Marwah As Special Guest At Hungarian National Day Celebration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi,20th Oct,2023: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a distinguished figure and the Chair of the Indo Hungarian Film and Cultural Forum, was bestowed the esteemed privilege of being the special guest at the celebration of the National Day of Hungary. The event took place at the elegant Hotel Shangri-La in New Delhi.



In a gesture of goodwill and cultural exchange, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, representing the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, extended his warmest congratulations and best wishes to the His Excellency Istan Szabo Ambassador and the people of Hungary on this auspicious occasion.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah holds the distinction of being the sole Indian personality to have been honored seven times in Hungary over the past few years. The Indo Hungarian Film and Cultural Forum, under his visionary leadership, has been instrumental in promoting and fostering cultural ties between India and Hungary. Dr. Marwah's eight visits to Hungary have played a pivotal role in bringing the two nations closer through cultural and cinematic collaborations.



The celebration of the Hungarian National Day served as a reminder of the enduring cultural and diplomatic bonds between India and Hungary. Dr. Sandeep Marwah's presence as the special guest exemplified the significance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening international relations and enhancing people-to-people connections.



The Indo Hungarian Film and Cultural Forum continues its mission of promoting Hungarian culture and cinema in India, further solidifying the friendship and collaboration between the two nations said Dr Mariann Erdo Cultural Counsellor and Director of Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Centre



Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :

Phone :-+91-1204831143