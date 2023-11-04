Guided Bombs A Major Problem For Ukrainian Forces In South Army Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine needs more high-precision long-range weapons to defeat the enemy in the south.

Nataliia Humeniuk, the head of the joint press center of Ukraine's southern defense forces, said this at a briefing entitled "The Current Situation in Southern Ukraine" at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

"We are talking about the need for long-range and high-precision weapons, because on the other side of the Dnipro the enemy is hiding behind the local population. And we cannot make a mistake in trying to destroy the enemy's positions. The more long-range, high-precision weapons we have, the more effective our work will be," she said, commenting on what weapons Ukraine's defense forces fighting on the southern axis need to defeat the enemy.

According to Humeniuk, the enemy's guided bombs are the main problem in the south.

"It is not appropriate to destroy them. It is necessary to destroy those who fire them. So, fighter jets, missile defense and air defense weapons are the main things we need," she added.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi earlier said in an interview with The Economist that the war with Russia could not be won with the weapons of the past generation and outdated methods. He believes that the latest technologies can play a decisive role in this war.