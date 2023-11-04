Ukrainian Farmers Thresh 47.2 Million Tonnes Of Grain

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Farmers from all regions of Ukraine threshed 67 million tonnes
of grains and oilseeds, with a split of 47.184 million tonnes of
grains and 19.958 million tonnes of oilseeds, Ukrainian media
reported, citing the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian
Policy and Food, Azernews reports, citing
Interfax.
The harvest of grain and leguminous crops was conducted on an
area of 9.325 million hectares, with an average yield of 50.6 c/ha,
the report said.
As reported, Ukraine has completed the harvest and threshing of
barley (5.890 million tonnes were obtained from 1.505 million
hectares), wheat (4.695 million hectares, 22.409 million tonnes),
peas (154,400 hectares, 398,200 tonnes), rapeseed (1.396 million
hectares, 4.005 million tonnes).
The millet harvest is being completed, with 178,600 tonnes
harvested from 78,700 hectares (94% of plan), and 206,500 tonnes of
buckwheat were threshed from 138,700 hectares (98% of plan).
Currently, 17.133 million tonnes of corn have been harvested from
2.420 million hectares (60% of plan).
In terms of other grains and leguminous crops, 969,300 tonnes
were threshed from 333,800 hectares.
The harvest of oilseeds is still ongoing, with 11.31 million
tonnes of sunflower coming from an area of 4.776 million hectares
(94% of plan), and 4.643 million tonnes of soybeans from 1.765
million hectares (97% of plan).
Sugar beets were harvested from an area of 183,800 hectares,
which is 50% of the planned area, with 8.729 million tonnes
obtained so far.
The yield of wheat is 47.7 c/ha, barley - 39.2 c/ha, peas - 25.8
c/ha, millet - 22.7 c/ha, buckwheat - 14.9 c/ha, corn - 70, 8 c/ha,
rapeseed - 28.7 c/ha, soybeans - 26.3 c/ha, sunflower - 23.7 c/ha
and the sugar beet yield is 475 c/ha.
According to the adjusted forecast from the Ministry of Agrarian
Policy, in 2023, farmers will be able to harvest 79.1 million
tonnes of grains and oilseeds, from which grains will be obtained
in the following volumes: wheat - 21.7 million tonnes, barley - 5.7
million tonnes and corn - 28. 5 million tonnes. Gross production of
oilseeds will reach 21.6 million tonnes. Sunflower will reach 13
million tonnes, rapeseed 4 million tonnes, and soybeans 4.6 million
tonnes. The sugar beet harvest is forecast at 13.7 million
tonnes.
MENAFN04112023000195011045ID1107370454
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.