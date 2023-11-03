Afghan Ambassador And Consul General Commend Facilities At Landi Kotal Holding Centre For Returnees

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakib, along with the Consul General, visited the Landi Kotal Holding Centre to assess the available facilities and arrangements for Afghan returnees in the temporary camp. Both officials expressed their satisfaction with the quality of the facilities provided.

During their short visit, the Ambassador and Consul General, representing Afghanistan in Pakistan, arrived in Landi Kotal. Their primary objective was to inspect the holding center established to accommodate Afghan citizens who had been residing in Pakistan without legal status. They also took the opportunity to meet with Afghan citizens currently residing in the holding center.

District Police Officer Salim Abbas Kalachi provided an extensive briefing to the Afghan diplomats concerning the operations and facilities at the holding center. Furthermore, the Afghan Ambassador engaged with the medical professionals stationed at the free medical camp within the center. He also took the time to review the security measures and the range of facilities offered.

In addition to their visit to the holding center, the Afghan Ambassador and Consul General paid a visit to the Immigration Section at the Torkham Border Crossing. They expressed their contentment with the efficiency of the clearance procedures, including the registration process for Afghan citizens returning to Afghanistan.

The Afghan diplomats conveyed their satisfaction with the measures taken by the Government of Pakistan, which encompassed not only the establishment of the holding center but also the well-organized registration process, contributing to the smooth repatriation of Afghan citizens.