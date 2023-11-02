Immigration Levels Plan 2024-26: Canada All Set To Invite Highest Number Of New Immigrants In Next 3 Years

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Canada released its Immigration Levels Plan 2024-26 on Wednesday afternoon which lists the guidelines regarding the number of permanent residents who will be invited to Canada in the next three years under each of the three immigration classes: economic, family, and humanitarian its Immigration Levels Plan, Canada will now welcome over 485,000 new immigrants each year, which is the highest level in its history.

Canada will target the admission of 485,000 new immigrants in 2024, and 500,000 in 2025 and 2026 each year. However, the country's immigration levels will remain unchanged from its current targets, according to new plans.

These are the same goals as stated in the Immigration Levels Plan 2023–2025. The updated numbers on the number of immigrants to be admitted under each class and program between 2024 and 2026, along with the 2026 target, were made public on November 1.Take a look at Canada's immigration targets between 2024-2026 by immigration class,In 2024, the Express Entry target will be 110,700 permanent resident admissions, but it will increase to 117,500 in 2025 and 2026 each year. On the other hand, the Provincial Nominee Program target will be 110,000 immigrants in 2024, but in 2025 and 2026, it will rise to 120,000 in each year.

The goal of the Spousal, Partner, and Children sponsorship is to admit 82,000 people in 2024; in 2025 and 2026, this number will increase to 84,000. In the meantime, the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) aims to welcome 32,000 newcomers in 2024, with an additional 34,000 in 2025 and 2026 Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA), the federal government is required to unveil its annual immigration plan by November 1 in non-election years.

The Immigration Levels Plan 2024-2026 comes only a day after Immigration Minister Marc Miller acknowledged shortcomings in the country's immigration system and ensured to overhaul the system.“IRCC has been engaging with stakeholders and the public throughout the year to help shape the future of a stronger immigration system,\" the Canadian immigration minister said after Millers' announcement, IRCC released its new strategic report so that stakeholders were informed of the department's intentions said it is working to better align immigration with the labor market, modernize the application process, enhance application processing standards, support smaller communities in attracting newcomers, and promote French-speaking immigration throughout Canada.

