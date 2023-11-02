Sea Pearl Bags Six Accolades At World Luxury Hotel Awards

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa from the country's popular beach destination Cox's Bazar won six accolades at the 17th World Luxury Hotel Awards held at Grand Hyatt Athens in Greece on October 28.

The hotel, itself, won awards in two categories-Luxury Seaside Resort (South West Asia) and Luxury Spa Resort (Bangladesh), and its Pearl Spa and Wellness in three categories-Luxury Health and Fitness Spa (South West Asia), Luxury Wellness Spa (Bangladesh) and Luxury Resort Spa (Bangladesh), while Sea Pearl's General Manager Azeem Shah bagged the Best General Manager (Bangladesh) accolade at the gala award ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Azeem Shah, General Manager, Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa, said,“We are overjoyed and honoured to have been recognised by industry experts and guests who have visited our magnificent facility. The award recognises Sea Pearl Cox's Bazar not only as a world-class luxury hotel, but also recognises its commitment to improving guest experience. It also demonstrates that Sea Pearl Cox's Bazar is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for upscale accommodation, providing the finest in hospitality, service and dining while remaining environmentally responsible.”

It may be mentioned here that this year marks the hotel's second consecutive win at World Luxury Hotel Awards, according to a release.

About 300 properties worldwide were awarded for their dedication and commitment to luxury hospitality at the 17th World Luxury Hotel Awards, added the release.

