Zelensky Appoints New Chief Of Border Guards' Intelligence Department

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Denys Tsiatskun as head of the Intelligence Department at the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The relevant decree, No. 721/2023, was published on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.

"Denys Petrovych Tsiatskun shall be appointed as head of the Intelligence Department at the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine," the decree reads.

Commodore Denys Tsiatskun was earlier honored with the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Order III degree and the Medal of Military Service to Ukraine.

In July 2014, Tsiatskun took part in the battles for the village of Talove, Luhansk region. In 2021, he held the position of head of the Department of Internal and Own Security of the State Border Guard Service Administration.