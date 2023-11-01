Training Held In Nakhchivan With Participation Of Special Forces And Uavs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Separately, command-staff training, conducted to obtain the progress of the battle of the headquarters and personnel of the General Army in the Army, Azernews report

Trend informs that in accordance with the training, bringing the units, parts, and units to the specified battle preparation elements has started with the preparation to the designated combat regions.

Reorganization of the training was continued with the opening of control points, the planning of operations at headquarters, the execution of reports intended for decision-making, disconnection between units, and the execution of decisions on the implementation of any operation.

Tasks of formations, parts and divisions were specified for practical activations, and artillery and air defense units were trained to clear formations with general army formations during combat operations.

Artillery units, the practical implementers of tactical operations, carry out practical firing on hidden forward and deep positions.

After the artillery fire, the command was given to attack the combat positions and important objects in the front of the defense against the special forces. After our special forces strike the drone positions, allow the raid to take place.

During the attack on the positions, the program security mechanized unit, which was on the move to reinforce the defending units and stop the attacks of our advancing units, was ambushed and destroyed by the special forces.

In the complex and difficult mountainous terrain, the special forces who attacked the defense positions took over the execution positions of the infiltration and descent operations and destroyed the manpower of the attack.

The final decision of the command-staff training was checked by Simulation computers for the reality of the decisions made and the reports made.

At the end of the training, the performed activities were analyzed. In conclusion, according to the "Preparation plan of the Separate General Army for the 2023 academic year", the tasks set for the team in the conducted-headquarters training were fully implemented.