Training Held In Nakhchivan With Participation Of Special Forces And Uavs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Separately, command-staff training, conducted to obtain the
progress of the battle of the headquarters and personnel of the
General Army in the Army, Azernews report
Trend informs that in accordance with the training, bringing the
units, parts, and units to the specified battle preparation
elements has started with the preparation to the designated combat
regions.
Reorganization of the training was continued with the opening of
control points, the planning of operations at headquarters, the
execution of reports intended for decision-making, disconnection
between units, and the execution of decisions on the implementation
of any operation.
Tasks of formations, parts and divisions were specified for
practical activations, and artillery and air defense units were
trained to clear formations with general army formations during
combat operations.
Artillery units, the practical implementers of tactical
operations, carry out practical firing on hidden forward and deep
positions.
After the artillery fire, the command was given to attack the
combat positions and important objects in the front of the defense
against the special forces. After our special forces strike the
drone positions, allow the raid to take place.
During the attack on the positions, the program security
mechanized unit, which was on the move to reinforce the defending
units and stop the attacks of our advancing units, was ambushed and
destroyed by the special forces.
In the complex and difficult mountainous terrain, the special
forces who attacked the defense positions took over the execution
positions of the infiltration and descent operations and destroyed
the manpower of the attack.
The final decision of the command-staff training was checked by
Simulation computers for the reality of the decisions made and the
reports made.
At the end of the training, the performed activities were
analyzed. In conclusion, according to the "Preparation plan of the
Separate General Army for the 2023 academic year", the tasks set
for the team in the conducted-headquarters training were fully
implemented.
