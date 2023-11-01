Azerbaijan's And Baku's Championship On Aerobic, Acrobatic Gymnastics Set In (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The 7th
Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Aerobic Gymnastics
Championship and the 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku
Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship have started at the Heydar Aliyev
Sports and Concert Complex in Baku, Trend reports.
The aerobic gymnastics competitions are attended by 110 gymnasts
representing Ojag Sports Club, Grasiya Sports Club, and Sumgayit
Olympic Sports Complex.
At the 7th Azerbaijan Aerobic Gymnastics Championship, athletes
participate in the age categories of "pre-juniors" (born
2009–2011), "juniors" (born 2006–2008), and "adults" (born 2005 and
older). At the Baku Open Gymnastics Championship, gymnasts perform
in the age categories of "kids" (born 2015–2016), "children" (born
2012–2014), "pre-juniors" (born 2009–2011), and "juniors" (born
2006–2008).
According to the age categories, gymnasts perform in individual
programs, mixed pairs, trios, and groups.
The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship on
acrobatic gymnastics will be attended by 68 athletes (pupils of
Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of
Olympic Reserves, and Neftchi Sports Club, Specialized
Children-Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserve No. 13 of Nizami
district).
Athletes will compete for medals in the competition in women's
pairs (age category: "children" (born 2007–2012), "kids" (born
2008–2017), "pre-juniors" (born 2005–2011), "adults" (born 2008 and
older), male pairs ("adults"), mixed pairs ("kids", "pre-juniors",
"adults"), and female groups ("children" (born 2007–2012), "kids",
"pre-juniors", "juniors" (born 2004–2010).
Gymnasts will demonstrate balance, tempo, and mixed
exercises.
The competitions are held over two days (November 1–2).
