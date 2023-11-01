Stoltenberg: War In Gaza Must Not Weaken Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the war in the Middle East must not weaken support for Ukraine and emphasized the need to provide more weapons to our country to fight against Russia.

“The war in Gaza must not lead to a weakening of our will and ability to support Ukraine. A new winter is approaching, and we must expect new attacks against energy supplies and other critical infrastructure. There are no signs that Russia is planning for peace. On the contrary, they are planning for more war. Therefore, we must continue to support Ukraine. That means more weapons. And I say that because I want peace in Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the 75th Nordic Council in Oslo, Norway.

According to the NATO Secretary General, Russian president Putin can stop the war today by ceasing to attack a neighbour. Meanwhile, Ukraine does not have that option.

“If Ukraine stops defending itself, they will be occupied. And occupation is not peace... That is why the Ukrainians are fighting. With courage and determination. But courage doesn't stop bombs. Determination does not intercept missiles. That's what weapons do. Of high quality - and in large quantities. Tanks, air defences, fighter planes and ammunition,” he stressed.

Stoltenberg called Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a strategic defeat for the Kremlin.“Russia has lost. It has lost tens of thousands of soldiers. It has lost large amounts of military material. And it has lost political influence and is increasingly isolated. The invasion of Ukraine is a strategic defeat for Russia,” he said, adding that the stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger they will be at the negotiating table.

The NATO Secretary General underscored that all NATO countries agreed that Ukraine should become a member of NATO. And Allies took three important decisions at the summit in Vilnius to make it happen.

“First, we removed one of two steps in the membership process. We removed the requirement for the MAP, Membership Action Plan, and thus made the path much shorter. Second, we created an entirely new political platform. We established the NATO-Ukraine Council. Where we meet as equals for consultations and can make decisions. And third, we adopted a comprehensive package that ensures that Ukraine and NATO forces can fully interact,” Stoltenberg stressed.

He emphasized that investing in Ukraine's security meant also an investment in the Allies' security.

“If Putin wins in Ukraine, it will be a tragedy for the Ukrainians. But it is also dangerous for us. It will make us more vulnerable. The message to Putin and other authoritarian leaders will be that if they use military force, they will get what they want,” Stoltenberg summed up.