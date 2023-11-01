President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Algeria

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Algerian People's Democratic Republic Abdelmajid Tebboun on the occasion of November 1 - the Day of the Revolution in Algeria.

Dear Mr. President,

Dear Brother,

I extend my sincerest congratulations, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, to you and through you, to the brotherly people of Algeria on the occasion of 1 November, the Revolution Day.

This remarkable day, which ushered in the beginning of fight for freedom of your people against the relentless colonial policy is one of the most glorious pages in the heroic history of Algeria. The people of Algeria, who had been subjected to oppression and mass violence and faced unparalleled brutality, outrage on humanity during the span of over 100 years, achieved independence with sacrifice of 1.5 million lives of martyrs, thus, demonstrating to the world the steadfastness, invincibility and courage of their resolve and the will for liberty.

The people of Azerbaijan, who suffered from 30-year occupation, perfectly understand the Algerian people. I am happy that the relations between our countries bound by the traditional friendly and brotherly ties are dynamically developing today. At the same time, our mutually beneficial interaction in multilateral format is gratifying.

I am sure that our interstate relations, effective cooperation based on mutual trust and support will continue to successfully develop and expand thanks to our efforts in line with interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness and success in your activities, and the people of Algeria everlasting peace and well-being.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 30 October 2023