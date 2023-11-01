President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Algeria

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Algerian People's
Democratic Republic Abdelmajid Tebboun on the occasion of November
1 - the Day of the Revolution in Algeria.
Dear Mr. President,
Dear Brother,
I extend my sincerest congratulations, on behalf of myself and
the people of Azerbaijan, to you and through you, to the brotherly
people of Algeria on the occasion of 1 November, the Revolution
Day.
This remarkable day, which ushered in the beginning of fight for
freedom of your people against the relentless colonial policy is
one of the most glorious pages in the heroic history of Algeria.
The people of Algeria, who had been subjected to oppression and
mass violence and faced unparalleled brutality, outrage on humanity
during the span of over 100 years, achieved independence with
sacrifice of 1.5 million lives of martyrs, thus, demonstrating to
the world the steadfastness, invincibility and courage of their
resolve and the will for liberty.
The people of Azerbaijan, who suffered from 30-year occupation,
perfectly understand the Algerian people. I am happy that the
relations between our countries bound by the traditional friendly
and brotherly ties are dynamically developing today. At the same
time, our mutually beneficial interaction in multilateral format is
gratifying.
I am sure that our interstate relations, effective cooperation
based on mutual trust and support will continue to successfully
develop and expand thanks to our efforts in line with interests of
our peoples.
On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness and
success in your activities, and the people of Algeria everlasting
peace and well-being.
Respectfully,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 30 October 2023
MENAFN01112023000195011045ID1107350179
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.