Unique Hotel And Resorts Wins Gold At ICAB National Awards

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Unique Hotel and Resorts, parent company of The Westin Dhaka, Sheraton Dhaka and HANSA Premium Residence, announces it has been honoured with the gold accolade at the 23rd ICAB National Award for Best Presented Annual Report 2022 in the service sector.

The award was handed over by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi to Md Shakawath Hossain, CEO of Unique Hotels and Resorts during a ceremony held at an elite hotel in the capital on October 30.

Speaking on the occasion, Md Shakawath Hossain, CEO, Unique Hotel and Resorts, said,“I sincerely thank our Chairperson Salina Ali, Managing Director Mohd Noor Ali, Board of Directors, CFO and all teams as well as stakeholders of the organization for having confidence in us to execute such brilliant results.”

The ICAB National Award for Best Presented Annual Report recognises excellence in corporate reporting practices in Bangladesh. The award recognises and celebrates organisations that demonstrate transparency, accountability, and adherence to international reporting standards in their annual reports, said a release.

