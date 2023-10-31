Tourism Revenue At $3.3 Billion In January-September - Tourism Administration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Revenue from international tourism reached $3.3 billion in the
first nine months of 2023, the Georgian National Tourism
Administration said on Tuesday, with the Deputy Economy Minister
Mariam Kvrivishvili calling the numbers a“record-high” from the
industry, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Revenue received between January and September was 25.9 percent
higher from the pre-pandemic figures in 2019 and 29.2 above the
numbers in the same period of 2022, the Administration said.
The Ministry cited Kvrivishvili as saying the recovery of the
tourism industry in the country was proceeding with a“very fast,
healthy dynamic”.
The Head of the GNTA, Maia Omiadze, said her office was
“constantly” running marketing campaigns in target markets ranging
from Europe to the Persian Gulf.
In the third quarter, the domestic tourism revenue reached $1.44
billion, up 28.4 percent on 2019 figures and 5.3 percent from the
same period of 2022, the GNTA added.
MENAFN31102023000195011045ID1107348140
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.