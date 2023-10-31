Azerbaijan Posts Toll Booths, Tariff On Baku-Guba-Russian Federation Frontier Toll Road

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Toll booths and
price table on Baku-Guba - Russian Federation state border toll
road have been named, Trend reports.
According to the Order of the President of Azerbaijan "On
measures related to the construction of the new highway
Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border", a 129-kilometer section
of the new 150-kilometer highway starting from the settlement of
Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev has been defined as a toll road.
The starting and ending points of the toll section of the said
highway are as follows:
- Starting point - toll booth "Yeni Yashma", zero km (52nd km of
the existing highway);
- End point - "Yeni Su" toll station, 129th km (22nd km of
Gusar-Khudat road).
Intersections and junctions of the toll road with other
highways:
-Gilazi toll booth, 23rd km (75th km of the existing
highway);
- Siyazan toll booth, 53rd km (105th km of the existing
highway);
- Gandob toll booth, 85th km (1st km of P1
Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama road);
- Khachmaz toll booth, 107th km (19th km of R4 Guba-Khachmaz
highway).
Drivers using the toll road should pay only according to the
distance traveled (km), starting from the toll booth they
enter.
Table of prices depending on the type of vehicle and use of the
toll road according to the different points:
