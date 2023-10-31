Azerbaijan Posts Toll Booths, Tariff On Baku-Guba-Russian Federation Frontier Toll Road

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Toll booths and price table on Baku-Guba - Russian Federation state border toll road have been named, Trend reports.

According to the Order of the President of Azerbaijan "On measures related to the construction of the new highway Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border", a 129-kilometer section of the new 150-kilometer highway starting from the settlement of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev has been defined as a toll road.

The starting and ending points of the toll section of the said highway are as follows:

- Starting point - toll booth "Yeni Yashma", zero km (52nd km of the existing highway);

- End point - "Yeni Su" toll station, 129th km (22nd km of Gusar-Khudat road).

Intersections and junctions of the toll road with other highways:

-Gilazi toll booth, 23rd km (75th km of the existing highway);

- Siyazan toll booth, 53rd km (105th km of the existing highway);

- Gandob toll booth, 85th km (1st km of P1 Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama road);

- Khachmaz toll booth, 107th km (19th km of R4 Guba-Khachmaz highway).

Drivers using the toll road should pay only according to the distance traveled (km), starting from the toll booth they enter.

Table of prices depending on the type of vehicle and use of the toll road according to the different points:

