Identity Cards Of Western Azerbaijanis Indicate Original Names Of Their Birthplaces - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. When issuing
identity cards to natives of Western Azerbaijan, the ASAN Service
indicates the original names of the places where they were born,
Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community, member
of Milli Majlis (Parliament), Doctor of Philosophy Aziz Alakbarli
said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the public hearings on "Toponyms of Western
Azerbaijan: from distortion of history to restoration of justice"
held in the Azerbaijani Parliament.
He noted that the Western Azerbaijan Community was established
by order of President Ilham Aliyev, and one of the key issues in
the concept of returning to Western Azerbaijan is the restoration
of the original names of Azerbaijani territories.
"We will return to our lands; there is no alternative to this,
and our demand from the Armenian government is that our historical
toponyms be restored in these territories. The concept of Western
Azerbaijan will be realized. The restoration of our toponyms has
already started. We will realize the concept of returning to West
Azerbaijan. This issue is based on international law, and every
person has the right to live in his native land," Alakbarli
added.
