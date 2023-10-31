Identity Cards Of Western Azerbaijanis Indicate Original Names Of Their Birthplaces - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. When issuing identity cards to natives of Western Azerbaijan, the ASAN Service indicates the original names of the places where they were born, Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community, member of Milli Majlis (Parliament), Doctor of Philosophy Aziz Alakbarli said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the public hearings on "Toponyms of Western Azerbaijan: from distortion of history to restoration of justice" held in the Azerbaijani Parliament.

He noted that the Western Azerbaijan Community was established by order of President Ilham Aliyev, and one of the key issues in the concept of returning to Western Azerbaijan is the restoration of the original names of Azerbaijani territories.

"We will return to our lands; there is no alternative to this, and our demand from the Armenian government is that our historical toponyms be restored in these territories. The concept of Western Azerbaijan will be realized. The restoration of our toponyms has already started. We will realize the concept of returning to West Azerbaijan. This issue is based on international law, and every person has the right to live in his native land," Alakbarli added.

