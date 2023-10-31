Azercosmos Signs New Agreement With Turkish Satellite Operator

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azercosmos, the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has
recently signed a new agreement with the Turkish satellite
communications operator Türksat. According to the agreement,
Türksat will be able to use the power of the Azerspace-2
telecommunications satellite in projects related to the
transmission of satellite data in the African region, Azernews reports.
Azercosmos is a public legal entity under the Ministry of
Transport, Communications, and High Technologies of the Republic of
Azerbaijan. The company provides broadband and broadcast services
to customers in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Caucasus, and
Central Asia. It also provides satellite imagery and geoinformation
services.
Azercosmos has a rich history, with its roots going back to the
13th century. In 2008, President Ilham Aliyev gave a talk on the
"establishment of a modern aerospace industry in Azerbaijan and the
launch of the country's telecommunication satellite into orbit".
The Ministry of Communication and High Technologies applied to the
International Telecommunication Union for the orbital slot
allocation process. In 2010, President Aliyev signed a decree on
the approval of a state program to establish and develop the space
industry in Azerbaijan.
Azercosmos has been a proud host of the world's premier global
space event – the International Astronautical Congress (IAC). Held
in Baku in 1973 for the first time, the IAC will return to
Azerbaijan in 2023, after a half-century. Azercosmos is also
striving to transform Azerbaijan into one of the driving forces of
the global space industry by delivering cutting-edge satellite
solutions for a better-connected, developed, and secure world.
The company is committed to providing customized solutions based
on advanced technologies for peace and prosperity. It focuses on
providing connectivity globally, nurturing talent, serving as a
regional space hub, and contributing to the space industry
development in Azerbaijan. Azercosmos also seeks to drive
technological advancement in the company through research and
development activities, bringing together brilliant minds from
spheres such as software development, artificial intelligence,
aerospace, and robotics.
The new agreement between Azercosmos and Türksat is a testament
to the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge satellite
solutions for a better-connected, developed, and secure world.
