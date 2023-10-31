German law enforcement detains MP over ‘Nazi symbols’ investigation

(MENAFN) In a startling development, German police have taken into custody Daniel Halemba, a recently elected member of the Bavarian parliament representing the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The 22-year-old lawmaker, who holds the distinction of being the youngest politician ever elected to the Bavarian parliament, stands accused of incitement and the use of prohibited symbols associated with "unconstitutional organizations," particularly the Nazi swastika. This arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation into the activities of the Teutonia Prague student fraternity, which came under scrutiny last month when authorities conducted a raid at its premises in Wurzburg, Bavaria.



The Teutonia Prague fraternity has come under suspicion for allegedly employing Nazi-related paraphernalia and symbols, and neighbors have reportedly raised concerns about members chanting "Sieg Heil" during their gatherings. The raid yielded the discovery of forbidden symbols within the fraternity's compound, as confirmed by the authorities.



Aside from Halemba, who openly acknowledged his affiliation with the fraternity and was present during the raid, German law enforcement has identified four other individuals as suspects. All face charges related to incitement and possession of Nazi memorabilia.

Halemba, however, vehemently denies the allegations. He stated to the Suddeutsche Zeitung following the raid that no "incriminating material" was uncovered. Katrin Ebner-Steiner, the AfD's parliamentary leader in Bavaria, decried Halemba's arrest, characterizing it as an "indictment" of democracy.



Halemba's legal representative, Dubravko Mandic, also refuted the accusations, asserting that they lack credibility. Mandic further indicated that his client's arrest will be contested. "He is an elected member of parliament and, in my opinion, he has a claim against the government and the ministry of justice that they no longer execute the arrest warrant," Mandic conveyed to the German Press Agency.



This incident has ignited a contentious debate surrounding the boundaries of free speech, political affiliations, and the responsibilities of elected officials, casting a spotlight on the larger issue of extremism within the political landscape of Germany.



