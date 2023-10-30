Azerbaijan Sends New Batch Of Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, the first batch of electrical equipment provided by Azerbaijan to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine was shipped from the territory of the Sumgait Technologies Park.

AZERTAC reported this, Ukrinform saw.

According to an order issued by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on July 17, 2023, the humanitarian cargo prepared by the Ministry of Energy includes more than 555,000 meters of electrical cables and wires.

The convoy of 14 trucks with humanitarian cargo is being sent to support measures to restore sustainable electricity supply to the areas affected by the current situation in Ukraine.

The next installments of the envisaged assistance totaling USD 7.6 million, prepared in accordance with the applications received from Ukraine, are planned to be sent in the near future.

Azerbaijan has previously sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the form of electrical equipment. The total amount of the aid, including funds for recovery and reconstruction, provided by the Republic of Azerbaijan to Ukraine is over USD 33 million.

In total, 154 Ukrainian children who suffered from the war and lost family members were brought to Azerbaijan for medical and psychosocial rehabilitation as part of humanitarian aid.

Also, the humanitarian lyceum Linguist named after Zarifa Aliyeva, destroyed as a result of hostilities in Irpin, was fully restored. The Azerbaijani side is currently working to restore a number of social facilities that were seriously damaged in this city.

As Ukrinform reported, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev discussed cooperation in the oil and gas industry, in particular, the storage and transit of resources.