Ukrainian Air Force Commander Shows Air Defense Forces Downing Two Missiles Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, has shown the air defense forces of the Air Command East shooting down two Kh-59 missiles last night.

As reported by Ukrinform, Oleshchuk published a respective video on Telegram .

"The video shows the combat work of anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Command East on October 30, 2023. Two Kh-59 guided missiles were shot down," he wrote.

Video: Telegram channel of Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk

Oleshchuk also thanked everyone who helped hit all the targets.

In the early morning hours of October 30, on the western coast of temporarily occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a strategic air defense site of the Russian invaders.