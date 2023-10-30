Saudi Authorities Unveil Designs For Alula Int''l Airport Expansion

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia unveiled designs for a second terminal at AlUla International Airport during the Future Investment Initiative (FII7), which will boost annual passenger capacity from 400,000 to six million.



The total area of the airport will also be expanded to around two million and 400,000 sq.m, with the ability to accommodate 15 aircraft on its flight deck simultaneously, said the Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate (RCU) amid the FII7.

The Commission aims to enhance air connectivity to various international and local destinations, positioning AlUla as a global logistics hub northwest of the Kingdom, according to a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report. In March this year, Dubai-based carrier flydubai celebrated its inaugural service to AlUla, becoming the first carrier from the UAE to operate flights from Dubai.

The Royal Commission unveiled designs for the second terminal after a global competition that brought together major design houses, according to SPA.

“The expansion elements included in the new design encompass a hotel, a spa, and various services and facilities,” said RCU. Additionally, the Commission is proactively preparing for the expected growth in air traffic to AlUla as a global destination, said SPA.

Saudia Private Aviation, a subsidiary of Saudi Group, has also signed a MoU with the RCU during FII7 to offer a comprehensive range of private aviation services at AlUla International Airport.

Saudi Private Aviation CEO Fahad Al Jarboa and RCU CEO Amr AlMadani signed the agreement.

“The MoU is strategically aligned with the increasing number of annual visitors to AlUla, intending to offer a wide range of services such as aircraft leasing, management, maintenance, and cleaning,” said RCU. The services include essential ground operations, including take-off and landing permits, ground handling, and catering logistics.

Furthermore, the agreement involves operating the private aviation lounge at the airport, serving a wide range of local and international clients, including VIPs, individuals, companies, and aircraft operators.

