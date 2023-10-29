Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Palestinian cause is a "priority" for Kuwait and supporting it is a "mainstay" policy for six decades without diversion, ambiguity, or doubt, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

CAIRO -- The Arab League and Belgium expressed rejection of the Israeli 'Transfer Plan" and displacing Gaza citizens to neighboring countries as well as the forced displacement practiced by the Israeli occupation.

ROME -- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned of the tragic situation in Gaza, which has been under blockade, complete isolation, suspended relief operations, desperation and famine.

MUSCAT -- Oman is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and electronic platforms to facilitate voting amid Shura Council elections, an initiative hailed as innovative in its aim to reach to accelerate a national digital drive. (end) mb