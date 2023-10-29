Saudi Arabia Localizes Insulin Manufacturing

(MENAFN- Mid-East) An agreement signed to Enhance Healthcare Security in Cooperation with Worldwide Leading Pharmaceutical Companies:

Riyadh:

The Global Health Exhibition witnessed the signing of an agreement to localize insulin manufacturing in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, October 29. This agreement was held under the patronage of the Minister of Health, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel and with the participation of the Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih, and the Minister of Industry, Bandar Alkhorayef.

The agreement was made in partnership with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, the the Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority, known as Expro. It activated the contracting method to localize the industry and transfer knowledge. This method contributes to maximizing the utilization of government purchasing power to achieve self-sufficiency in several strategically prioritized products.

The agreement was signed by the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO), Sudair Pharmaceuticals, and Sanofi.

The agreement aims to enhance the efforts of the government system, represented by the Ministries of Health, Industry, Mineral Resources, and Investment, in localizing the medical and pharmaceutical industry. This, in turn, contributes to achieving healthcare security in alignment with the requirements of the Saudi Vision 2030 healthcare sector transformation program.

The World Health Summit to continue its activities until Tuesday at the Roshn Front in Riyadh, offering visitors insights into the advancements and rapid digital transformations within the healthcare system.