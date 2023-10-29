War Update: Russians Conduct Unsuccessful Assault Actions In Three Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been conducting unsuccessful assault actions in the Kupiansk, Marinka and Avdiivka directions. Forty combat engagements occurred on the front.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ukrainian forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian occupation troops and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 16 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.

Ukrainian missile units hit one enemy command post and six artillery systems.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched one missile strike and 57 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 22 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian attacks, residential houses and other civil infrastructure were damaged.

On the night of October 29, 2023, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine's territory with five Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. Ukrainian forces destroyed all of them.

The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected. Separate Belarusian units are carrying out tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and continue shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and Ivanivka. Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks there. Russian invaders launched air strikes near Synkivka and Novoosynove. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. The enemy launched air strikes near the Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry and Bilohorivka. Russian artillery and mortar strikes affected the Luhansk region's Nevske, Bilohorivka; the Donetsk region's Spirne and Rozdolivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russians tried to regain their lost positions near Andriivka but had no success. The enemy launched an air strike near the Donetsk region's Klishchiivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian invaders conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Opytne and Pervomaiske. Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 10 enemy attacks. Russians launched air strikes near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, with the support of aircraft, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 12 enemy attacks. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. The enemy launched air strikes near the Donetsk region's Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russians made about four attempts to regain their lost positions near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne, but had no success. The enemy launched air strikes near Novodanylivka and Robotyne. About 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian occupiers launched air strikes near the Kherson region's Vesele, Odradokamianka, Tiahynka and Ivanivka. Russian artillery and mortar strikes affected Kherson, the Kherson region's Romashkove, and the Mykolaiv region's Ochakiv.