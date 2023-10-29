Bikers Ride To Reject Mining Law As Protests Swell

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Scores of motorcyclists, many sporting the shirt of the Panama national soccer Team paraded on Avenida Balboa with the Panama flag
on Sunday, October 29 to express their rejection of Law 406 – which adopted a new contract between the Panamanian State and Minera Panamá, and was sanctioned October 20 by the President Laurentino Cortizo .
They traveled from the Miramar Hotel to the Maracaná stadium, returning to the Cinta Costera.
For Sunday afternoon, a new rally has been called from the Panama sign, on the coastal strip, to Calle
50
“If you sell your country, you sell your mother,”
“For my children and yours, not for mining,” banners that people carry to the demonstrations.
