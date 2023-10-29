War Update: Ukraine Reports Nearly 70 Combat Clashes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, nearly about 70 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were reported in different directions of the front line.

That's according to a morning situational update posted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, there have been about 70 combat clashes. In total, the enemy has launched seven missile strikes and 24 airstrikes, as well as 30 rocket salvos on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, a number of civilians have been killed and wounded. Private residential buildings and other civi infrastructure have sustained damage and destruction," the report reads.

In addition, the Russians launched five Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, all of which were intercepted.

The following areas were targeted in airstrikes: Synkivka, Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, and Staromaiorske, Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Novodanylivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Kozatske, Odradokamianka, Tyahinka, and Ivanivka, Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

SBU special forces destroy 19 Russian tanks, 10 EW systems in past week

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation underwent no significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, engaging in subversive efforts in order to prevent Ukrainian troops to be redeployed to more threatening axes.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy ran unsuccessful assault efforts in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka settlements, Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians refrained from offensive (assault) actions amid continued regrouping of troops.

On the 0Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian forces repelled enemy attacks in the Khromove area. Also, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to regain positions near Klishchiivka and Andriivka where 10 assaults were repelled. The Ukrainians are continuing their assault operations south of Bakhmut, gradually gaining a foothold.

Russian authorities coerce Ukrainian POWs into joining 'volunteer' formation – ISW

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to besiege the town, while the Ukrainians are holding their defenses, inflicting significant losses on the invading force. Enemy assaults saw no success near Keramik, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Opytne, Donetsk region, where the defense forces repelled more than 15 enemy attacks.

In the Marinka direction, the invaders ran unsuccessful assaults in the Marinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces repelled more than 20 enemy assaults.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks near Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy tried to regain a position west of Verbove, without success.

At the same time, the Ukrainian forces are continuing their offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, degrading the enemy potential along the entire front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers are engaged in counter-battery combat, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

"Over the past day, the Air Force has launched five strikes on enemy manpower and equipment clusters. Also, the air defense forces intercepted three Iskander-K land-based cruise missiles. Missile forces hit an enemy cluster and a number of artillery systems," the General Staff concluded.

As reported, Russia's death toll in Ukraine as of Oct 28 has stood at over 298,000.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine