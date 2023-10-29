'Buses Coming From UP, Haryana...': Minister Gopal Rai On Why Pollution Is Increasing In Delhi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "National Capital New Delhi saw its overall air quality drop to 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 322, as per SAFAR data at 1:00 pm on October 29. The overall air quality in Delhi on Sunday morning was in 'very poor' category with AQI at around 309 at 8:00 am, SAFAR's data showed to ANI, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that pollution has increased across north India.

Track our LIVE AQI coverage here“In Delhi and in the whole of North India, there is an increase in the level of PM2.5, and that of PM10 is decreasing in pollution. All the buses in Delhi are CNG. But the buses coming from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and other adjoining areas are diesel, due to which pollution is increasing,” he told the agency.

Any Resolution Near?On steps being taken, the minister said that Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed that only CNG, electric, and BS-VI buses would be permitted from November 1.

\"We talked today with drivers and officials here and got to know that there are diesel buses here. The transportation department will check different entry points starting November 1,” he said.“People in Delhi have to suffer because of pollution in nearby areas. It is our demand from the central government and governments of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to ban diesel buses in the NCR,” he added Read: The air quality struggles of Delhi and Mumbai, explained in chartsOther citiesAs of 1 pm today, the average AQI in Noida stood above 326,; it was at 344 in Delhi airport (T3), 354 in Delhi University, and 350 in Dhirpur air quality in Mumbai stood at 139 which is in 'moderate' category. As per SAFAR, AQI in Andheri stood at 104, 165 in Malad, 139 in Malad.

What is SAFAR?The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) is a national initiative introduced by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) to measure the air quality of a metropolitan city, by measuring the overall pollution level and the location-specific air quality of the city per the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 is \"good\", 51 and 100 \"satisfactory\", 101 and 200 \"moderate\", 201 and 300 \"poor\", 301 and 400 \"very poor\", and 401 and 450 \"severe\".



MENAFN29102023007365015876ID1107324335