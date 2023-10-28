Seventeen Civilians Evacuated From Kharkiv Region's War-Torn Settlement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In cooperation with volunteers, the police have evacuated 17 people from the Izium district's urban-type settlement of Borova, including seven children.

The relevant statement was made by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Seventeen people were evacuated from that settlement, including seven children. In particular, a woman and her three underage children. The youngest child is just six months old,” the report states.

According to the police, the evacuated civilians were taken to the city of Kharkiv, where they were provided with free accommodation and food.

During a nationwide telethon, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov mentioned that people were housed in dormitories. In his words, local authorities can provide all families with children, evacuated to Kharkiv, with accommodation. Dormitories offer comfortable living conditions with heating and hot water supply services.

A reminder that mandatory evacuation was announced for families with children across three communities in the Kharkiv region's Kupiansk district, as they were continuously affected by Russian attacks. Regional and local authorities also recommended that civilians evacuate from the Izium district's Borova, as Russian shelling had intensified there in recent weeks.