Earth to Mars: 8 planets and names of moon of each

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Our solar system is a dynamic realm, comprising various planets and their diverse moons. From Earth's solitary companion to the mysterious, volcanically active Io around Jupiter, each celestial body tells a unique story. Let's explore these captivating worlds within our cosmic neighborhood
From Earth's solitary companion to the mysterious, volcanically active Io around Jupiter, each celestial body tells a unique story. Let's explore these captivating worlds
No moons: Mercury is the only planet in our solar system without any natural moons or satellites
No moons: Venus also lacks any natural moons, making it another moonless planet
Earth's moon, simply called Moon, is fifth-largest moon in solar system. It has significant impact on Earth's tides and has been a source of fascination and inspiration for humans
Phobos is one of the two small moons of Mars. It is irregularly shaped and relatively close to the planet. Its name means "fear" in Greek mythology
Io is one of Jupiter's largest moons and is known for its intense volcanic activity, with plumes of sulfur erupting from its surface
Titan is Saturn's largest moon and has a thick atmosphere, with lakes of liquid methane and ethane on its surface. It's an intriguing target for future exploration
Miranda is one of Uranus's five major moons. It has a highly varied and rugged surface with deep canyons, making it a unique and mysterious world
Triton is Neptune's largest moon and the only large moon in the solar system that orbits its planet in a retrograde direction
Charon is the largest of Pluto's five known moons. It is relatively close in size to Pluto, leading them to be considered a binary dwarf planet system
MENAFN28102023007385015968ID1107322451
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.