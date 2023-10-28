Earth to Mars: 8 planets and names of moon of each

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Our solar system is a dynamic realm, comprising various planets and their diverse moons. From Earth's solitary companion to the mysterious, volcanically active Io around Jupiter, each celestial body tells a unique story. Let's explore these captivating worlds within our cosmic neighborhood

From Earth's solitary companion to the mysterious, volcanically active Io around Jupiter, each celestial body tells a unique story. Let's explore these captivating worlds

No moons: Mercury is the only planet in our solar system without any natural moons or satellites

No moons: Venus also lacks any natural moons, making it another moonless planet

Earth's moon, simply called Moon, is fifth-largest moon in solar system. It has significant impact on Earth's tides and has been a source of fascination and inspiration for humans

Phobos is one of the two small moons of Mars. It is irregularly shaped and relatively close to the planet. Its name means "fear" in Greek mythology

Io is one of Jupiter's largest moons and is known for its intense volcanic activity, with plumes of sulfur erupting from its surface

Titan is Saturn's largest moon and has a thick atmosphere, with lakes of liquid methane and ethane on its surface. It's an intriguing target for future exploration

Miranda is one of Uranus's five major moons. It has a highly varied and rugged surface with deep canyons, making it a unique and mysterious world

Triton is Neptune's largest moon and the only large moon in the solar system that orbits its planet in a retrograde direction

Charon is the largest of Pluto's five known moons. It is relatively close in size to Pluto, leading them to be considered a binary dwarf planet system