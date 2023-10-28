Port Of Baku Spurs Regional Connections Along Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Port of Baku
actively supports the development of trade, logistics, and supply
chains, spurring regional connections along the Middle Corridor,
effectively linking Asia and Europe, the Chief Operating Officer of
the Port of Baku Eugene Seah said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during his visit to the Alat terminal as part
of the 42nd session of the BSEC-URTA (Union of Road Transport
Associations in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Region) General
Assembly in Baku.
"This strategic role promotes the development of efficient and
profitable transportation options, stimulating trade and
connections across Eurasia. The port also places great emphasis on
environmental sustainability, aiming to minimize its impact on the
environment through the use of environmentally friendly methods,
renewable energy sources, and responsible resource management," he
emphasized.
