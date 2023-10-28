QU Health Faculty Members Among Top 2% Researchers Globally

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a remarkable testament to its research calibre, 23 faculty members of QU Health at Qatar University (QU), have achieved the prestigious honour of being included in the Global Top 2% of Highly Cited Researchers 2023 list, as disclosed by Elsevier.

This recognition, based on standardised citation indicators from Scopus, reaffirms QU Health's commitment to fostering innovative research and underscores the global impact of the institution's faculty.

Associate Vice-President for Research and Graduate Studies, Dr. Feras Alali, and one of the listed scholars in the top 2% of cited researchers, stated,“QU Health's brilliance shines through its faculty. Today, as 23 of our esteemed scholars join the ranks of the world's highly cited researchers, we celebrate the hard work, dedication, resilience, and commitment that guide our path to excellence.”

Elsevier's publication of“Updated science-wide author databases of standardised citation indicators” serves as the foundation for this accolade. A team of scientists at Stanford University devised a ranking method using standardised citation metrics, which take into account the total number of authors and their positions, to establish a publicly accessible database of highly cited scientists. The detailed data update gives us a complete picture of how often research is cited and how many times papers are cited in different authorship roles.

These 23 QU Health's faculty members featured in the Global Top 2% represent excellence across diverse scientific fields and sub-fields, as classified by the standard Science-Metrix classification. Field and subfield-specific percentiles show the depth and breadth of expertise at QU Health. Each name on this list, presented in Table 1 below, represents not just an individual accomplishment but also a commitment to pushing the boundaries of knowledge.

Professor of Human Nutrition, QU Health, College of Health Sciences, Dr. Zumin Shi, said,“As a part of QU, I am honoured to stand among the top 2% of scientists, and it is inspiring to witness many of my QU colleagues sharing this achievement. Gratitude fills my heart for the exceptional research environment at QU that propels innovation. Since joining QU in 2018, my research output has doubled, a testament to the boundless opportunities for growth and impact at QU Health.”

The meticulous process of choosing scientists for this recognition involves looking at the top 100,000 scientists using a measure called the c-score, or ranking in the top 2% of their specific field. The current version of the list, version 6, is based on information collected until October 1, 2023, and includes data on a scientist's entire career up to the end of 2022.