Old Doha Port Triathlon On November 3

Doha, Qatar: The Old Doha Port Triathlon event organised by the Qatar Triathlon Federation is set to take place on November 3 at the Old Doha Port.

This race offers participants an array of categories to choose from. For individuals aged 16 years and older, there's the Sprint Triathlon, a gruelling test of swimming, biking, and running prowess. Another category is the Team Relay Triathlon, also open to participants aged 16 and above, involving both biking and running.



Young athletes can also join in the Youth Aquathlon, which is divided into age groups: 7 to 9, 10 to 11, 12 to 13, and 14 to 15. This category focuses on swimming and running skills.

The race will kick off at 7am and eager participants can register for their chosen category via the Qatar Triathlon Federation's website.

To secure your spot in this adrenaline-pumping event, make sure to complete your registration by the deadline of October 31, Tuesday.