Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 298,420

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to October 28, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 298,420 Russian military personnel, including 740 soldiers over the past day.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

Moreover, the Ukrainian troops destroyed 5,167 (+22 over the past day) enemy tanks, 9,749 (+23) armored fighting vehicles, 7,180 (+18) artillery systems, 834 MLRS, 558 (+2) air defense systems, 320 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 5,399 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs, 1,541 (+3) cruise missiles, 20 ships/boats, 1 submarine, 9,524 (+11) vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,011 special equipment units.

Data are being updated.

As reported, over the past day, Ukraine's aviation launched five strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and four more on anti-aircraft missile systems. Missile units hit four enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters, eight artillery systems, two ammunition depots, a TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system and three air defense systems.