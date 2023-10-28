Defense Forces Repel 15 Attacks In Avdiivka Direction, Enemy Suffers Heavy Losses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 15 enemy attacks in Avdiivka direction. Russian troops suffered significant losses there.

This is stated in the morning report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops in Avdiivka direction, the occupiers keep trying to encircle Avdiivka, but our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive actions were unsuccessful in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka, and Pervomayske in Donetsk region where the defense forces repelled 15 enemy attacks," the report reads.

Over the past day, 60 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched eight missile strikes, 15 airstrikes, 61 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated settlements. The Russian occupiers also launched another missile-air strike on Ukraine, using four Kh-59 guided aerial missiles, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, S-300/400 anti-aircraft missiles and Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Air defense forces and means destroyed most of the combat UAVs and three Kh-59 missiles. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, civilians were killed and injured. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

Airstrikes were launched on the areas of Novomykhaylivka in Donetsk region; Beryslav, Vesele in Kherson region.

About 80 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational-strategic group of troops in Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in border areas, conducts active subversive activities to prevent the redeployment of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions, and continued to regroup troops.

In Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Andriyivka where our defenders repelled five enemy attacks. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the enemy and gaining a foothold on the achieved boundaries.

In Marinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhaylivka, Donetsk region. Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 enemy attacks.

In Shakhtarske direction, our defenders repelled all enemy attacks near Vodiane, Zolota Nyva, Staromayorske in Donetsk region.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy tried to restore the lost position northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region but failed.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to go on the offensive in Melitopol direction, inflict manpower and equipment losses on the Russian troops and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group of troops in Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers conduct counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

Over the past day, Ukraine's aviation launched five strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and four more on anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile units hit four enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters, eight artillery systems, two ammunition depots, a TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system and three air defense systems.