AAFT School Of Hospitality Was Attraction At 9Th Global Literary Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – On the second day of the 9th Global Literary Festival, the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism showcased its culinary expertise, drawing attention and acclaim for its enticing presentation of Venezuelan and Rwandan dishes.



The event, which highlighted the diverse and tempting flavors of Venezuela and Rwanda, was inaugurated by distinguished guests Emile Mwepesi, Second Secretary at the High Commission of Rwanda, and Alfredo Caldera, Cultural Counsellor at the Embassy of Venezuela. The attendees, hailing from various parts of India and beyond, had the opportunity to savor some of the most popular and distinctive dishes from these two culturally rich nations.



Emile Mwepesi expressed his delight at the widespread appreciation of Rwandan cuisine in India, affirming the growing influence of Rwanda in the Indian culinary landscape. Alfredo Caldera conveyed his gratitude to the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism and the Global Literary Festival for providing a platform to showcase Venezuelan culinary heritage.



Sandeep Marwah, a prominent figure and an advocate for cultural exchange, emphasized the significance of food as an integral part of culture. He acknowledged the profound role food plays in uniting people and fostering a deeper understanding of diverse traditions.



The AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism continues to enrich the Global Literary Festival by celebrating the world's gastronomic diversity and showcasing the art of culinary craftsmanship.



