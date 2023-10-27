Uzbekistan Proposes To Create Conditions For Integrated Functioning Of Energy System Of The CIS Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 26, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov made a speech at the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS countries in Bishkek, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

In his speech, he proposed to create conditions for the unified operation of the energy systems of the CIS countries. He added that for such work, it is necessary to take into account the energy production and consumption capabilities of each of the Commonwealth countries.

Abdulla Aripov also called the concept of development of industrial cooperation in the CIS adopted in June at the initiative of Uzbekistan and the set of measures for its development until 2030 a“big step”.

“In order to further accelerate the work in this direction, we propose to develop a set of additional measures to encourage mutual investments and promote projects,” said the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan. Abdulla Aripov also recalled Shavkat Mirziyoyev's initiative to hold a forum on industrial cooperation and innovative development of the CIS countries within the framework of the“Innoprom” industrial week in Tashkent in April 2024. “We also support the synchronization of national import substitution programs. This will help promote joint projects in the priority sectors of the economy,” added the head of the government of Uzbekistan. The Prime Minister proposed to speed up the adoption of the agreement on the creation of a common e-commerce platform of the CIS and elimination of technical barriers for the Commonwealth countries. Abdulla Aripov also touched upon Shavkat Mirziyoyev's initiative to form the CIS free trade zone and revise the rules of the relevant agreement without exceptions and limitations. “We propose to speed up the adoption of the agreement on elimination of technical barriers and mutual recognition of the results of conformity assessment of technically regulated objects,” added the prime minister. Abdulla Aripov noted that he is in favor of preparing a separate “roadmap” that includes measures to support cooperation between the CIS regions, including the holding of the first interregional forum of the Commonwealth of Independent States, exhibition events and measures to activate mutual visits of representatives of business circles. The prime minister also paid attention to the field of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. “In Samarkand, which has been declared the cultural capital of the Commonwealth of Nations, we plan to hold a week of art and cinema of the CIS countries in the spring of next year,” he said. The prime minister also said that Uzbekistan is preparing an intense program of events in Tashkent, which has been declared the youth capital of the Commonwealth in 2024.